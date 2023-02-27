A ONE-off additional grant of £440,000 confirmed today,Monday, means the Visitor Centre at Princetown will stay open.
Defra have today confirmed that Dartmoor National Park Authority will receive aone-off additional grant of £440,000.
Pamela Woods, chair of Dartmoor National Park Authority, said: ‘This is very welcome news and provides us with the money we need to maintain core services for the immediate future.
‘Our top priority for this money will be to keep the National Park Visitor Centre atPrincetown open.
‘I would like to thank our local MPs who assisted in making our case to theSecretary of State and Ministers.
‘I would also like to express my gratitude to West Devon Borough Council who haveagreed to contribute some money to help keep the Princetown Visitor Centre open.
‘Whilst this is good news, we need to remember that this is, in effect, a ‘stickingplaster’.
‘A one-off payment does not solve the underlying problem of how to sustain coreservices in the face of 12 years of real-terms cuts.
‘We hope this announcement will prompt thinking about the resources required todeliver the Government’s ambition to make our National Parks better for peopleand nature, an ambition we share.
‘A small investment in core funding for our most loved landscapes has thepotential to deliver so much for nature, people and place.’
Donate for Dartmoor supports a variety of projects across Dartmoor.Donations of time and money are essential for us to be able to look after theheritage and wildlife of Dartmoor and to make it a place for everyone to enjoytoday, tomorrow and for the future.Donate for Dartmoor (https://www.dartmoor.gov.uk/donate)Want to get other Dartmoor Updates? We have a collection of e-news that you might be interested in.Simply go to the profile (https://dartmoor.us12.list-manage.com/profile?u=21b2c661e1dffa9d75479d410&id=7c9c1cf84a&e=2eab2890c6&c=0547b8da51) and add any you are interested in.