Fabulous day as South Devons steal the show

A ‘FABULOUS’ first day drew to a close at the Devon County Show.

That was the verdict of show media officer Heloise D’Souza.

‘The highlight for me was to see the South Devon Breed Championships coming back to their home county,’ said Heloise.

The champion was provided by mum and daughter team Margaret Plain and Alex Rich with Z Foxhole Clover.

The Vintage Tractor parade rounded off a successful first day.

In spite of thundery interlude mid-afternoon, show day one was a great success with many highlights lined up for tomorrow.