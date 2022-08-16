Family rescued as van comes off tidal road
Tuesday 16th August 2022 1:36 pm
(Taffy Lawrence- Old Git Photography )
A blue Ford van came off the tidal road at Aveton Gifford this lunchtime.
The vehicle had a family of five onboard with a mother, father and three children.
The van was towed to safety and all members of the family are safe.
