Family rescued as van comes off tidal road

Tuesday 16th August 2022 1:36 pm
A van comes off the tidal road at Aveton Gifford
(Taffy Lawrence- Old Git Photography )

A blue Ford van came off the tidal road at Aveton Gifford this lunchtime.

The vehicle had a family of five onboard with a mother, father and three children.

The van was towed to safety and all members of the family are safe.

