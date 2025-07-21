Farming remains the deadliest profession in Britain, according to stark new figures released for Farm Safety Week.
In 2024/25 alone, 23 farm workers lost their lives on farms across Great Britain, a grim reminder of the sector’s persistently poor safety record.
Nearly half (48 per cent) of the workers killed were over the age of 65.
Farm Safety Week, the annual awareness-raising campaign run by UK charity The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies) brings attention to the dangers farmers face every day growing food for the nation.
In an industry that accounts for one per cent of the working population, farming accounts for nearly 20 per cent of all workplace deaths – this gives farming the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK.
Figures, released by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) showed that, in addition to the 23 farm workers, four members of the public lost their lives last year in Great Britain, two were children – both of whom had accidents whilst using All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs).
Being killed by moving or overturning vehicles is again the main cause of fatality in the industry in 2024/25.
There are now signs of a positive shift with the number of long-term ill health and serious injuries falling to 18,000.
Furthermore, according to rural insurer NFU Mutual, the number of farm accident claims in the UK dropped from 937 in 2023/24 to 894 in 2024/25.
Though modest, this decline is a welcome indication that safety initiatives and awareness campaigns may be starting to have an impact.
Despite the encouraging reduction in claims and reported injuries, the causes of farm accidents remain consistent and concerning.
Incidents involving moving vehicles, falls from height, slips and trips, and trapped body parts continue to dominate the statistics.
The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), the charity behind Farm Safety Week, continues to emphasise that reducing serious and fatal injuries is only part of the challenge.
The charity highlights the need to address an underlying culture of risk-taking and complacency
Research carried out by The Farm Safety Foundation revealed that 81 per cent of farmers in the UK believe that ‘complacency’ – always having it done that way – is a major contributor to having a farm accident while 82 per cent cite ‘attitude’ as the major contributor.
Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation manager explains: “‘I’ve always done it that way’ is a phrase we hear all too often.
“When you start to underestimate the dangers of the vehicles, equipment and animals we know so well, we risk letting routine turn deadly. Experience should guide caution, not excuse it.”
She added: “This is year 13 of Farm Safety Week.
“Thirteen years of stories.
“And still, too many are relying on luck to get home safe.
“So here’s my plea to everyone working and living in the industry: please, stop and reflect.
“Look at your daily routine, your equipment, your mindset.
“Ask yourself, what can I do today to make my farm safer? “
For more information on Farm Safety Week visit www.yellowwellies.org or follow @yellowwelliesUK on Instagram/Facebook/X using the hashtag #FarmSafetyWeek
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.