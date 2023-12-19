With seasonal spirit in plentiful supply, the Sherford Consortium gifted the town a towering Christmas tree, decked out in festoon lighting, as the focal point of the festive activities. Situated just outside of Sherford Vale primary school, pupils were also able to enjoy the decorations during the week of their Christmas school performances. As well as delivering the gift of a Christmas tree, the Sherford Consortium also gifted festive lighting around Sherford Community Hub to illuminate the outdoor events and add to the atmosphere.