Christmas has arrived at Sherford, with the community coming together to ring in the festive season. A new addition to the town’s Christmas calendar, Sherford’s ‘Scratch Choir’ – made up of residents and their children – led festivities by singing carols around the community’s illuminated 18ft Christmas tree in the local square.
Marking Sherford’s eighth Christmas since construction began, a two-day community celebration took place, run by Sherford Community Land Trust’s Residents panel and Sherford Community Church – with support from the Sherford Consortium, a partnership between award-winning national housebuilders, Taylor Wimpey & Vistry Group, which includes Countryside Partnerships, Linden Homes and Bovis Homes.
With seasonal spirit in plentiful supply, the Sherford Consortium gifted the town a towering Christmas tree, decked out in festoon lighting, as the focal point of the festive activities. Situated just outside of Sherford Vale primary school, pupils were also able to enjoy the decorations during the week of their Christmas school performances. As well as delivering the gift of a Christmas tree, the Sherford Consortium also gifted festive lighting around Sherford Community Hub to illuminate the outdoor events and add to the atmosphere.
The weekend was packed with family-friendly activities, as well as a Christmas market featuring artisan gifts and produce from local businesses, including those based at Sherford. Making a special visit to the town before heading off to the North Pole, children also got to visit Santa at his grotto, taking home gifts funded by the Sherford Consortium as a memento of the day.
Keeping with festive tradition, and to mark the season of charitable giving, this year the Sherford Consortium supported a worthwhile local cause, by making a £500 donation to St Luke’s Hospice in the name of inspirational residents, the Avery family. Matt Avery has been battling cancer and has credited St Luke’s for its incredible work in supporting him and his family and helping them to create lasting memories.
Paul Moran, Managing Director of Vistry South West, part of the Sherford Consortium said: “Since the first residents moved in, Sherford has always been a special community and a place that truly embraces the spirit of Christmas. The new choir is a brilliant addition to the annual celebrations, adding to the atmosphere and uniting the community during this special time of year.
“Like the town, every year the celebrations grow – welcoming in new residents and the wider local community. We are pleased to continue our support, as well as donating to a very special cause. It is a joy to share Christmas with those who have made Sherford their home.”
Judy Talbot, from the Sherford Community Land Trust, said “This has been a wonderful festive weekend led by our Residents Panel who have worked incredibly hard to pull this together. The Trust thanks the many people involved and wishes the community a very Happy Christmas.