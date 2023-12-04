The popular Neil Maya Quartet returned to Kingsbridge Jazz Club’s sojourn at The Regal capping off another successful year for the club in bringing the very best of jazz to the South Hams. Showcasing the band’s prolific repertoire of cartoon jazz was an inspired idea for a Christmas party. Who doesn’t enjoy the fun and sheer joy of those early Disney cartoons and their ability to use music to complement their storytelling? The early animators found that jazz was the perfect music to convey sad, dramatic or romantic moods. And in the days before social media, jazz musicians found that cartoons provided the perfect way to spread their music across a wide audience. Louis Armstrong was even featured in some of the cartoons, which helped him to become a household name. An early one was I’ll Be Glad When You’re Dead You Rascal with Betty Boop in 1932.