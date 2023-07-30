A 'BUSY' night for the police saw five of their officers assaulted and 15 people arrested across Devon.
Inspector Joey Lester gave a brief report of a hectic Saturday night for our police force on Twitter.
She reports: 'A busy shift in Exeter area and north and west Devon with 15 arrests,
'Five officers assaulted and multiple serious incidents!
'PC’s performed CPR and saved the female's life.
'We arrested a high risk offender for domestic abuse one one for being wanted on warrant.
'NPAS (National Police Air Service) located a teenage boy lost in Exmouth!'