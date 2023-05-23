The Loddiswell Inn Action Group fighting to save the much-loved hostelry takes another step forward when its steering group meets for the first time tomorrow evening. (May 26)
It followed a packed public meeting last Friday attended by more than 100 people.
They are hoping to buy the pub by September and it could re-open by Christmas.
The group is being supported by the Plunkett Foundation which is a charity with the purpose to assist rural communities in the United Kingdom to create and run community-owned businesses.
Food will be a key component of the pub in the future as this produced the most revenue.
According to the 2021 census Loddiswell has a population of 1,197 and the group believes it is very important that the pub reopens to make sure the community doesn’t go into decline.
According to government figures almost 400 pub closed last year in England and Wales which equates to the loss of 32 venues. This year many pubs have been forced to reduce opening hours or temporarily close to cope with soaring food and energy costs and falling customer demand.
If anyone or any business is interested in helping or supporting them in any way they are asked to email Roger at [email protected]
You can find out more in the current edition of the Kingsbridge and Salcombe Gazette