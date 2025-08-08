Excitement is building among costume drama fans as filming of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility begins on Dartmoor.
Sharp-eyed walkers and residents saw the convoy of on-location film vehicles making its way to a site on Dartmoor near Princetown and Tavistock.
The trucks were later seen forming a filming ‘village’ of trailers for crews and actors clustered together near Gutter Tor.
One local said: “Walking up Sheepstor today from the back, there was a large encampment close to Gutter Tor. There looked like there was office and accommodation facilities. I was curious to know what they're doing there in the middle of nowhere.”
Speculation has been fuelled by social media posts from the actors in the eagerly anticipated film.
The film, by Focus Features, follows the lives of the Dashwood sisters, Elinor and Marianne, as they navigate love, loss and societal expectations after their father's death.
The story tells the story of them and their mother, in 18th-century England. The family is forced to leave their lavish Sussex family estate and move in with a distant relative who lives in a quaint cottage. There, the two eldest sisters, Elinor and Marianne, begin contrasting journeys of love and loss.
The expected main cast is Daisy Edgar-Jones (from Normal People) as the sensible sister Elinor Dashwood; Esmé Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwoo - the passionate and impulsive younger sister; George MacKay as Edward Ferrars - Elinor’s reserved love interest and Frank Dillane (Tom Riddle in Harry Potter) as John Willoughby - Marianne’s charming but unreliable suitor and Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon - suitor to Marianne.
Trailer providers ADF (pictured) specialise in support for ‘high-end’ TV and major feature films for the highly competitive video on demand market led by the major streaming giants HBO Max, Apple, Netflix, Marvel, NBC Universal, Disney + and Amazon.
ADF also claims to be a sustainable company, ‘reducing our carbon footprint and our environmental impact’ - important on Dartmoor’s protected landscape.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.