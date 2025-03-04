Crews from Dartmouth, Brixham and Paignton were called to fight a fire in the back office of a hotel on Sandquay Road in Dartmouth on Friday February 28.
The Brixham appliance was transported across the water on the Lower Ferry.
The fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery that had burst into flames
Crews used breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a safety jet, and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire and cool the battery enough for it to be removed from the property, as well as positive pressure ventilation fans and gas detectors to ensure all rooms were clear of smoke and any potentially harmful gases.
A ground floor office was half damaged by fire and fully damaged by smoke.