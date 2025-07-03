Firefighters were called to a stone barn on fire in the West Alvington area.
The call came just before 10.30pm on Wednesday July 2.
Crews from Kingsbridge and Salcombe were immediately mobilised alongside two officers.
Crews confirmed that the building measuring approximately 8m x 4m was well alight and tackled the fire using compressed air foam.
A triple extension ladder and lighting were used along with a water shuttle with crews using hydrants.
Around 0.45am crews reported that they had extinguished the fire but the barn was completely destroyed by fire.
The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate and police have opened an investigation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.