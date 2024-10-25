Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Fire Authority is once again asking residents and businesses to tell them how they feel about the service that Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service provides as part of its annual precept survey, which closes on November 26.
The answers received will influence the amount of the council tax that residents and businesses pay to fund Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
The Authority anticipates that by 2025/26, a saving of £1.8m will be needed due to changes in government funding and rising costs of delivering their services such as materials, energy and employment costs.
This saving is based on a year-on-year increase of 1.99 per cent to council tax over this period. Every 1 per cent increase to council tax precept amounts to just over £600,000 to the Service this year.