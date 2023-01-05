Repair cafes have been popping up in local towns recently, such as in Ivybridge and Kingsbridge, which sees people coming together to fix their items over a cup of tea. If you have a skill such as knitting or carpentry, then there is no better way to get involved than helping people fix their items, especially as households feel the pinch with the current cost of living crisis. Alternatively, this could be a great way to learn some more about hot to fix things which is an invaluable skill to have for the future.