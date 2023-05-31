“In just five years, the Sherford Skill Training Centre has gone from strength to strength, and it is a privilege to see our graduates go on to secure employment, while filling the many vacancies available in the construction industry – including going on to work at Sherford. The centre is a one-of-a-kind facility, and we are constantly investing in new equipment and resources to ensure learners can develop their skills while learning about the opportunities available in the sector. We get incredible feedback from our learners – who gain new skills and confidence – and we look forward to continuing to build on this success.”