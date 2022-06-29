Fizz flows for new river bank winery

Celebrity wine expert, Oz Clarke, has officially opened Sharpham’s “fabulous” new winery on the east bank of the River Dart.

After nearly 40 years of making wine at the Sharpham Estate on the west bank of the river, the winery recently located to its new home on the other side of the water at Sandridge Barton near Stoke Gabriel.

Writer, TV presenter and broadcaster Oz said: “I am thrilled to be a part of such a momentous moment on the English wine scene.

“Devon is booming in terms of its winemaking and Sharpham’s new home at Sandridge Barton is another really big step forward in the region gaining national and international recognition.

“I am looking forward to tasting the new vintages produced at this fabulous new winery and visiting again in the near future.”

To celebrate the opening, Sandridge Barton has released its new Sharpham Summer Sparkling wine – described as a fun, fresh pink sparkling wine best enjoyed chilled with friends on a hot summer’s day and which pairs delightfully with goats cheese salad, grilled prawns, scallops and white fish.

Duncan Schwab, Sharpham’s chief executive and head winemaker hailed it a “huge privilege” to have Oz officially launch the new venue.

“We have waited a long time for this moment and all the team here have worked incredibly hard,” he continued.

“The results have far exceeded everyone’s expectations and we are excited about sharing this incredible new site with visitors from around the world.

“We are also looking forward to launching our new vintages of existing favourites as well as introducing additional styles from the Sandridge Barton site.”

Vines were first planted at Sandridge Barton in 2008 and now Pinto Noir, Bacchus, Chardonnay, Madeleine Angevine and Pinot Gris varieties as grown in the vineyards, which spread across 32 acres of the 400-acre estate.

A vineyard called Stony Field, which is on a limestone ridge, was recently planted with vines.

Some of the premier wine districts in the world are planted on limestone and this, coupled with the increase in popularity of English Wines, sets an exciting future for the wines produced at Sandridge Barton.