A four-month-old flamingo chick has escaped from Paignton Zoo, it has emerged.
The zoo revealed details of the incident on social media on November 17, saying the bird had “decided that it wanted to explore the local area”.
Staff have been searching areas near water to find the chick, but the zoo has also appealed for help, asking the public to report any sightings to the wildlife park.
The zoo said the bird was “starting to fledge”, meaning it was developing the wing feathers it needs to fly.
A Paignton Zoo spokesperson said that at four-months-old flamingos are beginning to test their wings and experimenting.
If a member of the public spots the flamingo chick they should contact the zoo directly on 01803 697500.