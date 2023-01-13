MORE floods could be on the way as the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning of heavy rain and strong winds
The warning covers from 9pm tonight, Friday to noon tomorrow, Saturday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Heavy rain bringing the chance of some flooding and disruption.
‘Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will move in from the southwest on Friday evening then persist overnight into Saturday.
‘20 to 30 mm rain is likely quite widely with 40 to 50 mm on some hills.
‘With conditions already very wet this is likely to cause some flooding.
‘The rain will also be accompanied by strong winds, with gusts of 40-50 mph and possibly 60 mph on some exposed coasts in the south.
‘The rain and strong winds will clear eastwards during Saturday daytime.’
What to expect
• Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely
• Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
• Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
• Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely