Fore Street reopens after seven and a half hour closure
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
Wednesday 10th August 2022 4:05 pm
(Tom Ladds )
Fore street in Kingsbridge has reopened after a seven an a half hour closure caused by a van which had a broken ball joint.
The incident happened around 9.30am and the vehicle was towed away around 4.50pm.
Motorists still have to steer around a patch of what looks like brake fluid in the road which has been coned off.
To leave a comment you need to create an account.