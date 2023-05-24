Former Ivybridge Community College Governor Jack Barker has been presented with a special award recognising his fifty years of service helping to train Ten Tors teams.
Jack has been responsible for training the teams of six between the ages of 14 and 19 at the biggest outdoors adventure for young people in the UK.
The annual Ten Tors held on Dartmoor each spring and organised by the British Army involves 400 teams undertaking hikes of between 35 and 55 miles.
The training programmes which Jack has been involved with are rigorous and teams must attain the Ten Tors Qualifying Requirements in the rules.
The Director must be assured that all participants are eligible to participate in and abide by the rules, charter and ethos.
They must be sufficiently trained, physically prepared and suitably equipped to complete it unaided and even in adverse conditions.