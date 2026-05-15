SHEEP farmer, content creator and former Love Island contestant Will Young will be joining visitors to Devon County Show.
Show organisers have announced Will’s appearance on Saturday, May 23.
He will be at the show in the morning, giving fans, families and young farmers the chance to meet one of the most recognisable advocates for modern, positive, accessible farming.
Will, known for his engaging video content, his habit of chatting to his sheep and alpacas, and his enthusiasm for rural life, has made it his mission to make farming more accessible to the wider public.
Through humour, honesty and behind‑the‑scenes glimpses of life on the farm, he aims to cast a positive light on agriculture as a profession—especially for young people considering a future in the industry.
Will will take part in a Q&A session in the Young Farmers’ Marquee, where he’ll respond to questions about what it means to be a sheep farmer, the power of social media in reshaping perceptions of agriculture, and why he believes farming has never been more exciting for the next generation.
Following the Q&A, Will will undertake a tour of the farming section of the show for an informal meet and greet of exhibitors and livestock.
Show manager Lisa Moore said: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Will to this year’s show.
‘He has an extraordinary ability to connect with younger audiences and show them that farming is fun, fulfilling and full of opportunity.
‘Their visit helps shine a light on the next generation of rural talent — and that’s exactly what Devon County Show is here to celebrate.’
Will’s appearance adds an exciting highlight to Saturday’s programme, reinforcing the Show’s commitment to championing the future of farming and the vibrant rural community at its heart.
Devon County Show 2026 takes place from Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd May. Further information about the show, to purchase advance tickets and save, as well as book your place in the YFC for Will’s Q&A, visit www.devoncountyshow.co.uk
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