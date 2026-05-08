Kingsbridge Information Centre are looking for volunteers to join their team.
They need someone who can spare two Saturdays a month between 10am and 2pm.
The work involves welcoming visitors, sharing local information and helping with enquiries.
“If you enjoy meeting people, love the beautiful South Hams, and fancy giving a little time to support your community, you would be very welcome to come and join our welcoming team right in the heart of Kingsbridge,” a spokesperson posted online.
It is a chance to share your local knowledge and passion for the area.
For more information or to have an informal chat, you can contact Dawn by e-mail at [email protected] or by phoning 07925 129497.
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