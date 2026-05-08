A new committee has been appointed to lead Ivybridge Community Association (ICA) as it looks to the future of Chapel Place, the town’s long-running community hub.
The historic Wesleyan Chapel, in the centre of Ivybridge, has operated as a community centre since 1994 after ICA raised funds to purchase the building for public use.
Now, a mix of longstanding volunteers and new members have joined forces to guide the next chapter of Chapel Place and its adjoining Secret Garden.
The new committee includes chair Alan Spencer, vice chair Cluna Donnelly, treasurer Paula Bleasdale and secretary Tony Rea. Committee members are Victor Abbot, Teresa Davis, Jenny Loomes and Vikki Luscombe.
In a statement, the committee said it wanted to build on the “care, commitment and community spirit” that has sustained Chapel Place for decades, while bringing “fresh ideas, new energy and wider community involvement”.
The group described its vision for Chapel Place as “a warm, welcoming and affordable community centre at the heart of Ivybridge”.
It added: “A place where people can meet, create, learn, share skills, support wellbeing and enjoy being together.”
Low-cost room hire for local organisations, community projects and grassroots activities will remain central to the centre’s work.
Over the coming months, the committee plans to focus on repairs and improvements to both the building and garden, while continuing to support the groups already using the venue.
Residents are also being encouraged to help shape the future of Chapel Place by sharing ideas for activities, workshops, wellbeing projects and community events.
The committee said volunteers would be welcomed “in any capacity” and stressed that the future of Chapel Place would be guided by the community itself.
“We would love local people to be part of that conversation,” the statement added.
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