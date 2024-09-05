Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious festivals of its type in the country, the Dartmouth Food Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
Taking place next month, the three-day event will include some top names from the culinary world, including Saturday Kitchen’s Matt Tebbutt, award-winning baker Richard Bertinet, MasterChef Winner 2010 Dhruv Baker, and chef and author, Jane Baxter, in addition to Professor Tim Spector.
This year’s events will include a Children’s Day, a Chef Demo Theatre, wine seminars, workshops, and food and drink tastings. There will also be market stalls from more than 100 local producers, suppliers and growers, including Rock Gin, Dartmouth Bees, and Pipers Farm.
Flying the flag for local talent are festival patron Mitch Tonks from The Seahorse, who will be hosting a special demo with Mark Hix on the Saturday, and MasterChef: The Professionals 2016 finalist Elly Wentworth from The Angel.
To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the festival team has also created a limited-edition cookbook, ‘The Dartmouth Food Festival Cookbook: A Celebration of Food, Friendship & Feasting’, featuring 60 recipes from top chefs who have been part of the festival over the years.
Festival Ambassador Orlando Murrin said: “The Dartmouth Food Festival was an ambitious event from the start that grew from a cluster of stalls manned by local artisans and volunteers in the market square.
“Twenty years later, it’s a phenomenal event that embraces the entire riverside town and draws over 20,000 food-loving visitors from far and wide. Celebrating our 20th anniversary with the release of our cookbook, makes a special year extraordinary and demonstrates how unique this event really is.”
The Dartmouth Food Festival is taking place from October 25–27 (Children’s Day, Thursday, October 24) from 10am each day across town. Entry is free.