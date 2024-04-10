Harbour House Launch Event, is an opportunity to hear from their Director, Amy Dickson and Chair of Trustees, Nigel Llewellyn about the new vision to enrich the lives of the people of Kingsbridge and surrounding communities through art, creativity, and wellbeing practices. It’s also an opportunity to see the new exhibition, The Days of the Future Stand Before Us by celebrated Cornwall-based artist Naomi Frears . The Days of the Future Stand Before Us, brings together two of Frears’ film works, Men Falling (2020) and Ten (2016/24) for the first time.
Visitors can also explore a free drop-in Stop Motion Clay Animation activity in the gallery.
The Days of the Future Stand Before Us will open at 5.30pm on Friday April 26 at Harbour House with a speeches from Amy Dickson, Director, Harbour House; Nigel Llewellyn, the Chair of the Board of Trustees; Kingsbridge Mayor, Philip Cole and Tina Graham, Headteacher of Kingsbridge Community College from 6pm. Artist Naomi Frears is based in Cornwall.
Her practice includes work with film and video, as well as printmaking, painting, and collaborative curatorial projects.
The themes frequently present within Frears’ work are - the use of text and image to plot emotional states; strategies of detached observation; forms of everyday choreography; ambiguous gestures; disembodied dialogues; humour; pleasure; and the tension between distance and intimacy.
Naomi will be in conversation with Matt Burrows, Curator at Exeter Phoenix, who commissioned Men Falling as part of the Phoenix’s artist’s moving image commission and Harbour House Director Amy Dickson.
There’s a dinner and an evening of conversation where you will hear from Naomi and Matt about how the work was made.
It’s happening on Thursday May 9 in the First Floor Cafe & Ground Floor Gallery at Harbour House in Kingsbridge with dinner at 6.30pm and the talk at 7.45pm.
There is also the Stop Motion, New Moves Beach Workshop on Saturday May 11 between
1pm and 3pm at South Milton Sands. You are invited to join artist Naomi Frears to make stop motion films on the beach.
Booking essential via Eventbrite at the Naomi Frears Workshop Link.