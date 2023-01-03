Dartmouth Town Council have commissioned Clarity CIC to provide a programme of free interactive face-to-face support for Dartmouth-based charities, community groups and social enterprises designed to improve their ability to secure grant funding.
The first part of the programme involves two linked half-day workshops; on Thursday February 9 and Thursday March 9. They hope participants will be able to attend both workshops and both will be held in the morning.
Clarity CIC will also be providing one-to-one support for groups and details of this part of the programme will be firmed up following the initial workshops.
If you are interested in participating you can email [email protected] with the subject line “Funding Support” along with your organisation name, email address and phone number.
The programme is designed to help participants:
• Gain greater confidence in applying for funding.
• Have improved awareness of the funding sources available.
• Enable their organisation to be “grant ready”.
• Make successful grant applications.
• Develop improved relationships with other organisations in Dartmouth.
• Think through alternative and additional ways of generating income.