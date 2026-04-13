The RSV vaccine is now available for free on the NHS for adults aged 75 and over, adults living in a care home for older adults, and pregnant women.
The RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) vaccine helps protect against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.
RSV is a common virus, and almost all children get an RSV infection before they turn two years old. However, while most people will only get cold-like symptoms,
it can make babies and older adults seriously ill and cause breathing problems like pneumonia and bronchiolitis (a chest infection that affects babies).
Having the RSV vaccine can help reduce the risk of serious illness.
Dr Julie Frier, Consultant in Public Health and Screening and Immunisation Lead for NHS England South West, said: “RSV can be a very severe illness and is the cause of thousands of hospital admissions for babies and older people each year.
“The RSV vaccine is now being offered to everyone living in a care home for older adults, all adults over 75 as well as pregnant women.
If you’re pregnant, please speak with your midwifery team or GP practice about getting the RSV vaccine.”
Dr Alasdair Wood, Consultant in Health Protection and Vaccine Preventable Disease Lead at UKHSA South West, said: “RSV lung infection is less well known than COVID or flu but for older adults it can be particularly dangerous and puts thousands in hospital each year with a risk to life.
“New evidence from the UK public health agencies shows the vaccine cuts your risk of being hospitalised by around 75 per cent – so it’s great news that the vaccine is now available to everyone aged 75 and over, including all those aged over 80.
“We also know that the RSV vaccine for pregnant women is providing excellent protection to newborn babies.
“If you’re eligible, be sure to take up the offer and get the best protection possible against a nasty case of RSV pneumonia.”
Only a single dose of the RSV vaccine is needed to provide protection.
Previously it was only pregnant women and adults aged 75 to 79 who could receive an RSV vaccination, but now the offer has been extended to all adults living in a care home for older adults and all adults over 75.
If you are a resident of an older adult care home, speak with your care home team about getting the RSV vaccination.
For adults over 75 who are not residents of older adult care homes, you can contact your GP practice for an appointment.
Pregnant women are eligible for the RSV vaccine from 28 weeks of pregnancy to help protect babies from serious lung infections.
Speak with your midwifery team or GP practice about getting the RSV vaccine.
If you are aged 75 and over, you may also be eligible for a Spring COVID-19 vaccination (available from April 13 to June 30).
If you are eligible for both your RSV and Spring COVID-19 vaccine, speak with your GP practice or care home team as you may be able to receive both vaccinations at the same appointment.
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