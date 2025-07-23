Devon residents looking to quit smoking can now access free, personalised support through a premium mobile app.
The Smoke Free app, which has helped thousands of users quit for good, is offering six months of free premium access to people living in Devon – excluding Plymouth and Torbay, where the offer is expected to be available soon.
Quitting smoking is one of the most important steps people can take to improve their health, but it can also be one of the most difficult. The Smoke Free app offers round-the-clock help to make it easier, with features including one-to-one support from expert advisors available 24 hours a day, daily virtual stop smoking clinics, and a live chat function for additional support.
Users can also track their progress by calculating how much time and money they’ve saved, earn over 90 motivational badges, and receive personalised plans and content to help keep them on track. The app estimates that for every cigarette resisted, users can gain around 20 minutes of life back.
To give yourself the best chance of stopping smoking, experts recommend using a combination of behavioural support, like that offered by the app, alongside a quit aid such as nicotine replacement therapy or vaping. This provides a low level of nicotine to ease cravings, without the harmful tar, carbon monoxide and other toxic chemicals found in tobacco smoke. This approach has been shown to significantly improve long-term success rates.
To activate the free offer, users must enter a qualifying Devon postcode when signing up. Once verified, they can start their quit journey straight away.
For those looking for in-person help, Stop for Life Devon also offers a free, tailored support programme, including a ‘swap to stop’ scheme to help people switch from tobacco to vaping.
