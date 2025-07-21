The people have spoken – there’s nothing better than a cream tea, a sea view, and a sense of belonging.
In a new Airband survey, 92% of Devon residents said they are proud to call it home. Topping the list of reasons was the county’s natural beauty, with 100% citing the coastline, moors, and national parks.
Historic landmarks like Brixham Harbour followed closely (99%). Devon scored second highest of all counties for pride in food - think scones, pasties and local cider, with 66% and cultural pride – from Agatha Christie’s birthplace to time-honoured customs, was ranked by 63% of voters.
Devon also ranked second nationwide for people never wanting to leave – and who could blame them? With a gentler pace of life and growing remote work options, there is something magically about being Devonian.
