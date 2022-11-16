As business operational costs continue to rise, local business owners across Devon are being urged to find out how they can benefit from free support to boost their resilience and help with the recent rises in the cost of living. The combination of rising costs of commodities, energy and fuel, recruitment difficulties and rising inflation is making life difficult for many businesses. However, help is at hand with organisations dedicated to helping local businesses access the support they need. One way that businesses can find out what help is available is to attend a Business Resilience event in Yeovil on November 23, which is being hosted by Devon County Council’s Thrive programme, in partnership with South Somerset District Council. This free event, which includes a networking lunch, aims to bring together businesses from across the two counties and provide practical support and guidance in response to the recent rises in the cost of living. Businesses looking to boost their finances can discover more about the grant funding available to them and attend a workshop on “How to Create a Successful Funding Application” to raise their chances of making a successful application. They will also hear from a panel of expert guest speakers including an assessor from Innovate UK. Business Owners and Managers who can’t attend in person can still sign up for other events including an online version of the workshop ‘How to Create a Successful Funding Application’ on December 9: How to Create a Successful Funding Application - Business Information Point (businessinfopoint.co.uk) They can also access other free support through the Heart of the South West Growth Hub’s Thrive project which offers business planning to build resilience, along with workshops, webinars and one to ones available from partners and sign up to the fortnightly newsletter to hear about future events.