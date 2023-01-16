Devon’s tree scapes are stunning and crucial habitats for so much wildlife, but they are under threat from Ash Dieback which is estimated to kill at least 90 per cent of Devon’s ash trees in the coming years.
It will affect everyone, but everyone can be part of the solution.
You can do your bit by collecting a free tree to plant in your garden.
The trees are available from 9.30am until they disappear at The Bandstand, Town Square, Kingsbridge, on Saturday, January 21.
You will be able to collect between one and five free trees along with protection and a free planting and aftercare guide.
The trees are all cell grown UK broadleaf species such as crab apple, wild cherry, rowan and birch.
They will be two to three years old and so around 20-60cm in height and will need to be planted within a few days of collection.
The hub will be there until trees run out so ensure you arrive early to not be disappointed!
Local volunteers and community groups run our free tree hubs in their own time, so please be patient and considerate.
They apologise if all the trees have run out by the time you get there – we never know how popular a tree hub will be.
If you are looking to plant more than five trees you can contact the treescapes team who will add you to a waiting list for next planting season (winter 2023/24).
The trees are generally allocated in September for the upcoming planting season.
You can email Rosie on [email protected]wildlifetrust.org with as many details of your proposed planting as possible.
Saving Devon’s Treescapes is led by Devon Wildlife Trust on behalf of the Devon Ash Dieback Resilience Forum. I
t’s a partnership project supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, One Tree Planted as well as other funders. The trees are supplied by the Woodland Trust.
To find out more about the project and find other ways to get involved visit: devonwildlifetrust.org/what-we-do/our-projects/saving-devons-treescapes