Kingsbridge Freemasons Lodge has presented a cheque for £500 to Dan Quiggan, chairman of Kingsbridge Kingfishers Swimming Club (KKSC).
The donation is part of the lodge’s ongoing commitment to support local charities and community groups. Over £3,000 is donated each year to various causes.
Jeremy Wilks, a representative from Kingsbridge Freemasons, presented the cheque to Dan Quiggan during a small ceremony, with KKSC head coach Conor Morgan, along with several members of the swimming club.
KKSC is a competitive swimming club that has been based at the Quayside Leisure Centre since the pool’s construction in 1998. The club quickly established itself as a rising sports team in the community, competing in the National Swimming League for the first time in 2003. Since then, they have travelled across the South West, taking on and sometimes defeating clubs from much larger towns and cities.
The club’s swimmers also compete individually at local, county, regional, and national levels. Over the years, thousands of children have trained with Kingfishers, and notably, nine have reached the national finals, with one even progressing as far as British Olympic trials.
After a challenging period during the Covid pandemic, which almost led to the club’s closure, Kingfishers continues to thrive. Nearly 100 young people and masters now train with the club each week, developing their skills and learning important life lessons along the way.
To support the next generation of swimmers, KKSC is currently fundraising for five new modern diving blocks to replace the original 1998 blocks that are still in use.
These new blocks will be owned outright by the club, ensuring long-term benefits for its members.
The Kingsbridge Freemasons are also on the lookout for new members to join the Lodge. Jeremy said: "If you’re interested in joining The Freemasons in Kingsbridge or learning more about our community work, please email [email protected]. Come and talk to us—we don’t bite."