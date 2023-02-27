“This milestone investment marks the transition from a mobilisation phase to a delivery phase and is a tangible example of the impetus we are creating around the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport and our desire to make opportunity become reality. It demonstrates the partnering and strengthening of the supply chain to win contracts and leverage the Freeport incentives. As one of the first Freeports to get full approval just two months ago, it is great to see such private sector investment in our Freeport so early in the development programme. Indeed, we are confident that more will follow. This is a real boost to South Yard; creating a good number of manufacturing jobs for the people of Devonport and the surrounding area.