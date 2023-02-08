FREEZING fog will create dangerous driving conditions this morning, Wednesday, and the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning.
The alert covers all of Devon until 11am
The Met Office warns: ‘Reduced visibility due to freezing fog may lead to some travel disruption.
‘Patches of freezing fog are likely to become more widespread towards dawn on Wednesday, particularly along river valleys and across eastern and southern England, with the visibility as low as 50 to 100 metres in a few places.
‘Fog will slowly thin and clear later on Wednesday morning.