Staff and students at Kingsbridge Community College (KCC), part of Education South West, are celebrating the success of, and saying a fond farewell to, much-loved PE teacher Connor Riley as he takes the exciting next step in his football career, signing as a professional player with Truro City FC.
Connor has been a hugely popular member of the KCC team, inspiring students on and off the field. His professionalism, positivity, and passion for sport have left a lasting mark on pupils across the college and now, he’s pursuing his dream of playing football professionally full-time.
Connor has been part of Truro City’s incredible journey, including their Southern League Premier South title win, which was recently celebrated with an open-top bus parade through the city.
Now, with the team’s promotion and a new season ahead, he’s stepping into life as a full-time pro.
Connor leaves behind a legacy of encouragement and energy at KCC and a pitch full of young athletes who’ve been inspired by his journey.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
“We are all so proud of Connor, not just for his talent and dedication as a player, but for the incredible role model he’s been to our students.
“He’s shown them what hard work, humility, and passion can achieve.
“While we’ll miss him greatly, we’re cheering him on every step of the way.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
“Connor’s journey from teacher to pro footballer is a powerful story for our young people and provides proof that dreams are within reach if you stay committed.
“We’re proud to have been part of his story, and we wish him every success with Truro City.”
They are the highest ranked club from Cornwall, and the first ever Cornish team to reach the fifth tier.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.