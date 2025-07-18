Fusion Lifestyle, the charity that manages leisure facilities at Ivybridge Leisure centre, are delighted to announce an exciting partnership and ‘Family Funday’ fund-raising event on Saturday 19th July, in support of independent local charity, The Three Mums Foundation.
The Foundation was born from the shared experience of three local mothers from Ivybridge, Kingsbridge and Newton Abbott, who have all endured traumatic neonatal journeys. Each spent around 100 days in intensive care with their babies, each of whom have additional developmental needs, and are the very reason the foundation was established. The foundation aims to help every family gain access to vital therapies that will give them the best possible care for their children who have experienced the same difficult start in life.
As a celebration of this charity partnership, and marking the girls’ 4th birthdays, a fantastic fund-raising event will be held at Ivybridge Leisure Centre on Saturday 19th July, from 11am – 3pm, with an invitation to everyone in the area to come along and enjoy a fun day out for all the family. Adults are invited for free, with a £3 donation requested for each child on entry.
Many fun activities and attractions are planned throughout the day including a Kids disco, Stitch and Splodge crafts, cup cake decorating, hair brading and face painting, balloon artists, bubble machine, pool inflatable assault course, Paw Patrol Characters, a quiet space for reading (books kindly supplied by Usborne Books) and more. Visitors can also enjoy snacks from Food and Drink vans located just outside the centre, as well as an ice cream van to cool everyone down! Swimming sessions are also available and will need to be booked at threemums.org under the events page. Mudpies and Mischief Outdoor Play Activities will also need to be booked via:
The longer-term partnership with the charity will soon see Ivybridge Leisure Centre hosting discreet therapy sessions with expert therapists from the Foundation, including Hydrotherapy, Speech Therapy, language and Physio, to help the development of children after premature births and prolonged stays in NICU. The cost will be covered by the Foundation, and any families seeking more information or are interested in booking one of the sessions should get in touch to register their interest via: https://threemums.org
Stacey Dennett, one of the three founders of The Three Mums Foundation, commented: “We are so excited about this important partnership with the team at Ivybridge Leisure Centre. As parents, watching our tiny babies fight for their lives was an unimaginable challenge. The Three Mums Foundation relies entirely on donations and fundraising efforts, and we want to do everything we can to help continue supporting families like ours. We can’t wait to see everyone on 19th July – it’s going to be an amazing and I expect, very moving day”
Lauren Parker, Regional Customer Relations Manager for Fusion Lifestyle, said “Every now and then, you meet a charity team that really strikes a chord. We are so delighted to be partnering with The Three Mums Foundation and hope that together we can help make a difference to families in our area who are facing such difficult challenges in their everyday lives.”
More information about the Funday at Ivybridge can be found by visiting: https://www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/ivybridge-leisure-centre/ and https://threemums.org and on the Foundation’s Instagram or Facebook platforms
