Local MP Caroline Voaden met with children and parents at Dartington Primary on Friday 11 July to discuss how to reduce the harm caused to kids by smartphones throughout South Devon.
Her meetings came in the wake of Kingsbridge Community College's decision to go smartphone-free from this September - meaning that only simple phones will be allowed on the school site.
Caroline Voaden told parents: “I share the belief that many of you hold - that change is needed to protect our children and create a safer online world. Sitting on the Education Select Committee, I hear practically every week about the damage social media and smartphones are doing to children’s mental health.”
Local parent and GP Dr Grace Thompson said: “Strong new protections have just been introduced for kids attending Kingsbridge Community College, and all six schools in Braunton in North Devon.
“We know that parents and policy makers can look at the evidence together. We know that they can choose to make children safer. This is a moment of opportunity and we all deserve to be heard.”
An open event is being held on Thursday 17 July from 6-7pm at Methodist Church Hall, Totnes, where people are invited to learn, ask questions and hear about the impact of smartphones on young children.
