There were smiles all round at Blackawton Primary School, part of Education South West, as the school community came together for the grand opening of the ‘Dough and Grow’ Garden, a new outdoor space combining environmental education, enterprise, and community spirit.
The event was a vibrant showcase of what can be achieved when pupils, staff, families, and local partners work together.
Class 5 took centre stage, running a range of fun and enterprising stalls, including games, handmade jewellery, sweet treats, and ice cream, all helping to mark the occasion with energy and enthusiasm.
A highlight of the day was the official ribbon-cutting by local business Garden Time, whose generous support helped make the project a reality.
The ‘Dough and Grow’ Garden now boasts a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, from peas and tomatoes to strawberries, lettuces, onions, garlic and even artichokes!
The school’s work has already earned RHS garden awards and is quickly becoming a model for hands-on learning and community collaboration
Miss Harris, the teacher who has driven the project from the beginning, has worked tirelessly to involve pupils in every step, from planting and planning to celebrating the first harvest.
Liam Fielding, headteacher at Blackawton Primary School, said:
"The opening of the ‘Dough and Grow’ Garden has been a truly proud moment for our school. It’s more than just a garden, it’s a living, growing example of what our school community can achieve when we come together.
“My thanks go to Miss Harris, our amazing Class 5, Garden Time, and every single person who helped bring this vision to life."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
"This is an outstanding example of real-world learning in action, combining sustainability, enterprise, and community engagement.
“I’m so pleased to see schools like Blackawton creating spaces where young people can learn, grow, and thrive together.
“A huge well done to all involved."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.