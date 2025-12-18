In response, the Department stated that assets and liabilities are expected to remain locally managed by councils. It emphasised the need for councils to continue delivering business-as-usual services during and after reorganisation. The reply referenced the 2024 Guidance on Best Value Standards and Intervention. Still, it did not confirm whether locally held surpluses would be protected or redistributed. Miss. Smith raised the issue again, in response to a statement in the House on Local Government Finance, after hearing further from constituents and council leaders who are concerned that their communities could lose out financially under the proposed changes.