Police have confirmed that the incident, which occurred on Saturday in Ilbert Road, Kingsbridge, involved two cars and a cyclist.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called to Ilbert Road, Kingsbridge, at around 5.20pm on Saturday, July 12, following a report of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles and a cyclist.”
The cyclist was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not considered life-changing or life-threatening.
The road remained closed with a police cordon until around 9pm, according to the spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police.
