Sam said: “When the email went round the company about the London Marathon I immediately decided to enter as I always like to have a goal to aim for. Having chatted to Mum I realised that Dame Hannahs was the obvious charity to fundraise for. Josh has been supported by Dame Hannahs for many years and is so happy there. Although he likes being at home with the family, he loves being around other people and really enjoys joining in activities. I know that Mum is appreciative of everything the staff do for Josh and we all want to say a big thank you to everyone at Dame Hannahs.”