Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman have long established themselvesas one of British folk music’s most rewardingly enduring partnerships.
Duos come and duos go, and some nurture and fine tune their art and watch it grow into something totally original and captivating.
For three decades Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman’s partnership has proved personal, permanent and pivotal.
From their roots in 90’s folk supergroup ‘Equation‘ through to becoming a revered duo in the folk music scene this multi award-winning folk music couple continue to exude timeless class with their exquisite brand of traditional and contemporary acoustic music.
2025 sees them celebrate 30 years of their musical partnership with the release of their first live concert album. Titled ‘Another Day At The Circus’ it perfectly encapsulates the intimate poignancy of an evening with a couple at the top of their game.
Bonded by an unseen alchemy, Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman have entwined their professional and personal relationship into an enviable class act of imaginative songwriting and musicianship.
The Dartmoor-based husband and wife have twice won the coveted 'Best Duo' title at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, as well as ‘Best Duo’ at the Folking.com awards and Spiral Earth awards. They consistently deliver assured, distinctive performances whether live or recorded.
In three decades of performance they have never been trapped in a groove – always bold and innovative, mixing traditional song arrangements with their self-penned material.
A lauded singer, one of the finest of her generation, Kathryn roberts is held in the highest regard by peers and music fans alike.
Whether on stage or in the recording studio Sean Lakeman is a tour-de-force of modern folk music.
As the eldest of the three ‘Lakeman Brothers’, Sean was raised on Dartmoor and has played the guitar since the age of six.
The duo will be coming to the Watermark in Ivybridge on Saturday October 11 at 8pm.
