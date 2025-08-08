The most common emergencies attended by the Devon Air Ambulance (DAA) during July were cardiac arrests, the charity has revealed.
In July the DAA helicopter or response cars were tasked to a total of 205 incidents. The flight was deployed 134 times and the critical care cars 64 times, while the volunteer responder team helped on seven occasions. The busiest day was Wednesday.
Most of the callouts were to injuries (57.1%) while the rest were medical emergencies. Six patients were in Dorset, nine in Somerset and four in Cornwall.
The most common emergency was cardiac arrests, with 39 patients, followed by 17 patients involved in falls.
DAA helped 90 patients aged between 18-69 years, 30 patients aged 70 years plus and nine children.
