Dame Hannahs have been holding regular fundraising events at their site in Ivybridge over the last few months and are delighted at the increasing support from the local community. The monthly Bingo Nights are proving very popular with the last one raising £739.50 while the recent Quiz Night was a great success raising £400.
All these events are fun evenings out with family and friends and there are always refreshments on offer.
Dame Hannahs Head of Fundraising, Daniel Burke, said: “Last year we decided to hold more fundraising events on site here in Ivybridge as we were keen to welcome the local community and to get them more involved.
“We are really pleased with how popular the monthly Bingo Nights have become with a large group of regulars now attending as well as a few new faces each month.
“Our activity hall is always packed and there is always a really fun and vibrant atmosphere. We also held a Quiz Night last week which was a great success.
“All the events are a fun way for families and friends to get together while raising vital funds for our young people at Dame Hannahs.
“We are very grateful for all their support”.
The next event at Dame Hannahs in Woodland Road, Ivybridge is their Community Festival Funday on Friday August 22 between11am and4pm.
This will be a day of fun activities and entertainment for all the family and there will be plenty of refreshments too.
Dame Hannahs has been enriching the lives of children and young people for over 250 years.
One of the UK’s oldest charities, Dame Hannahs is dedicated to empowering young adults with a range of disabilities.
They are committed to challenging societal beliefs surrounding disabled people with the aim of making disability incidental.
Their mission is to empower, advocate and enrich the lives of young adults with disabilities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.