There was excitement at Boringdon Primary School on Monday, 19 January, as the Plympton school opened the doors to its brand-new preschool.
After months of planning, building and preparation, the preschool known as “Bright Beginnings” welcomed its first-ever pupils.
The children in attendance cut the big blue ribbon alongside Westcountry Schools Trust Chief Executive, Nat Parnell, before exploring their new school.
The new preschool has been made possible through a School-Based Nurseries Capital Grant as well as investment from Westcountry Schools Trust.
Housed on the same site as Boringdon Primary School, Bright Beginnings offers an engaging environment for children to take their very first steps in education.
Matt Stace, Head Teacher of Boringdon Primary School, said: “It was an absolute joy to welcome the children and their parents this morning. We have worked incredibly hard to create our brand‑new preschool and we are delighted to see it come to life.”
Staff at the preschool will benefit from the support of the primary school to ensure children lay the foundations needed to become successful learners.
Nat Parnell, Chief Executive of Westcountry Schools Trust, said: “The staff have worked very hard to make Bright Beginnings a welcoming, inclusive place and I have no doubt the children will enjoy learning and playing here.
“Boringdon Primary School is at the heart of the local community and we are pleased to be able to extend our provision in order to serve more families from across Plympton.”
The preschool is keen to welcome more children from Plympton and will be running a series of open events. For further information, email [email protected].
