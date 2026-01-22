The Turkish owner of three businesses in Kingsbridge has said a series of racist incidents, including a recent physical attack, may force him to close his shops permanently.
Erkan Mutlu, who has lived in Devon for 11 years and in Kingsbridge for around six, said the problems escalated over the summer following a protest in the town linked to small boats.
He said there had been a number of incidents before that, but they had chosen to ignore them.
In the latest attack, Mr Mutlu said two men attempted to smash the window of his fried chicken shop while shouting racist abuse, before one of them punched him in the mouth.
His translator, manager and family member Capan Haca said the injuries were clearly visible.
“You can see the bruising around his mouth,” Mr Haca said. “One of the men broke a window and then started to run.”
He added: “Where has the hatred started from? We work hard to provide for and support our family and our community.
“Only a couple of weeks ago there were the gas issues and we were sending out food for people to warm them up.”
Mr Mutlu said previous incidents had included stones being thrown at the shop, eggs being thrown, warnings posted on the door and a member of staff having their phone broken.
Another of the family’s businesses, PizzaTime2, has also been targeted, with ‘Stop the Boats’ stickers and notes reportedly pushed through the letterbox.
The business owners said the incidents had had a serious impact on staff morale and mental wellbeing, with some employees now fearful about working in the town.
Despite this, Mr Mutlu said he had received strong support from much of the local community.
“The community has been amazing,” he said.
Mr Haca said: “The pressure on the team is very hard. We are trying to stay strong, but it is very stressful.”
“We want to keep going, but we also need to feel safe,” Mr Mutlu added.
Mr Mutlu is so affected by the recent incident that he asked for the Gazette not to use is image for fear of further reprisals.
He said he hoped those responsible would be brought to justice and that the town could move forward.
Writing on her Facebook page, South Devon MP Caroline Voaden condemned the incidents.
“I am sure many of you have heard about the vile ongoing racist abuse occurring in Kingsbridge and will join me in condemning it,” she said.
“The thugs carrying out this intimidation do not in any way reflect who we are as a community.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.