Two dog teams from Devon have made sporting history after becoming the first from the county to qualify for — and win at — the British Flyball Association’s Indoor Championships. Two Bridges Flyball Club, based near Ivybridge, took both their Turbos and Tearaways teams to Nottingham, returning home as champions in their respective divisions.
The Two Bridges Turbos stormed to victory in Division 7, setting a blistering new club record of 17.74 seconds and officially becoming British Flyball Champions. The team consisted of Lenni as captain and line, Kevin as boxloader, Teddy (spaniel) handled by Kerri, Ava (collie) handled by Karen, Otis (collie) handled by Emma, Koda (collie) handled by Dee, Banner (spaniel) handled by Ella and Gez (collie) handled by Rob.
Sister team, the Tearaways, competing in Division 15, secured best time overall with an impressive 21.76 seconds, earning recognition as standout performers in their division. Their line-up featured Lenni on the line, Captain Rob handling Charlie (Labrador), Dili as boxloader, Maisie (collie) handled by Vickie, Lucy (collie) handled by Chris, Otis (border terrier) handled by Hatti, Ci (spaniel) handled by Jane and Hope (spaniel) handled by Clem.
Team Tearaways, Division 15 Champions
Many of the dogs were racing indoors for the first time — a challenging shift from the club’s usual outdoor competitions — yet, remarkably, “not a single one of them made a mistake,” said founder, manager and team captain Lenni Emmott. She described learning of the double success as overwhelming: “I was in tears and shaking. I love this team. We’ve come such a far way.”
The weekend, however, carried a profound emotional weight. Just a month earlier, team member Jo Paton passed away suddenly, leaving the club devastated. At first, they weren’t sure they would compete at all. In the end, Lenni said, they knew what Jo would have wanted. The entire squad raced in tutus — with her family’s blessing — a testimony to the joy Jo brought people. “Racing in her memory brought us even closer together,” Lenni said. “We know Jo was cheering us on.”
Flyball itself is part relay race, part controlled chaos: dogs hurtle over hurdles, trigger a spring-loaded box to release a ball, then sprint back before the next dog sets off. Different breeds run side by side, united more by enthusiasm than pedigree. “We’re very much a pet-first team,” Lenni explained. “They’re all family dogs before anything else.”
The club, now 11 years old, attracts members from across Devon and Cornwall, with handlers travelling from Exeter, Plymouth, Tavistock, Callington, Holsworthy and Bodmin. The appeal, they say, is as much about community as competition. One member described it as “a huge part of our whole family’s life,” while another said the sport is accessible, inclusive and confidence-building — especially for nervous dogs.
With indoor success under their belts, the club is already looking ahead. Winter will be spent fine-tuning training before they host the South West’s first-ever flyball competition at Escot House over Easter — another milestone for a team that seems to specialise in firsts.
“It’s been amazing to have so many other teams comment on how far we’ve come,” Lenni said. “I feel really lucky to have such a strong team and such amazing members who all support each other.”
For now, the club is flying high, fuelled by celebration, community and the memory that carried them there.
