Blackawton Primary School, part of Education South West, has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to recycling and sustainability.
Devon Resource Futures have highlighted the school’s innovative environmental initiatives during a special photoshoot, showcasing the efforts of pupils and staff who are leading the way in creating a greener future.
Over the past year, Blackawton Primary has transformed its approach to waste management. Lunchtime food scraps, once destined for landfill, are now composted to create nutrient-rich soil for the school gardens, giving pupils hands-on experience of the full food-to-soil cycle.
The school has also implemented extensive dry recycling practices. Pupils have become adept at sorting paper, cardboard, and plastic into clearly labelled stations, ensuring maximum reuse of materials. These initiatives have significantly reduced the school’s reliance on Energy-from-Waste plants, cutting carbon emissions and fostering environmental responsibility among students.
The recent photoshoot generated excitement among the children, who felt celebrated for their efforts. Children at Blackawton Primary are gaining not only practical environmental skills but also a sense of pride in contributing to a cleaner, greener planet.
Liam Fielding, Headteacher at Blackawton Primary School, said:
"We are incredibly proud of our pupils and staff. Their enthusiasm and commitment to sustainability show that even small actions can have a big impact. Being recognised across Devon is a wonderful celebration of their hard work."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
"This recognition is about more than recycling, it’s about nurturing the next generation of environmental leaders. We hope Blackawton inspires other schools across Devon to take similar steps towards sustainability."
Blackawton Primary School was rated Good by Ofsted in 2023.
Inspectors noted that pupils at Blackawton Primary School are happy, safe and proud of their school.
Education South West is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a university technical college all based in Devon.
