Gables Dogs & Cats Home has recently taken in a 3-year-old Cockapoo named Phoebe, who urgently needs life-saving surgery.
Phoebe appeared healthy when she arrived, but a routine veterinary check revealed a severe heart murmur. After a cardiovascular assessment, she was referred to Bristol Vet Specialists, one of the UK's leading veterinary referral centres.
Phoebe was diagnosed with a serious heart defect called patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), a congenital condition where a blood vessel that bypasses the lungs during foetal development fails to close after birth. If caught in time, PDA is the only curable canine heart disease, but Phoebe needs specialist surgery before irreversible damage occurs.
As she is young and full of life, Gables wants to give Phoebe the chance for a long, happy future. They're now seeking help from their supporters to fund her surgery.
Deputy Manager Ruth Rickard said: "Phoebe is a wonderful dog with a real zest for life, which makes it even sadder that she doesn't know how critically ill she is. It will be wonderful to see her cured and thriving in a loving home."
The total cost for Phoebe's tests, surgery, aftercare, and basic treatments like vaccinations and flea prevention is estimated at £8,000. Once fully recovered, Phoebe will also need to be neutered to prevent passing on this congenital defect.
Gables does not receive government funding and has been financially strained by the cost-of-living crisis, but they are determined to help Phoebe.
If you would like to contribute to Phoebe’s Heart Appeal, donations can be made via:
- Telephone: 01752 331602
- JustGiving:https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/phoebe
- PayPal:https://www.paypal.me/gablesdogsandcats
- Website:https://www.gables.org.uk/how-can-you-help/make-a-donation-2