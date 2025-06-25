A man has died following a fall from a vessel off of Plymouth.
Police were notified by Coastguard at around midday on Sunday 22 June, to reports of a man going overboard from a vessel which was located in waters off Plymouth.
Officers attended and assisted partner agencies.
The man, a German national in his 70s, was airlifted by Coastguard back to land before being pronounced deceased.
His next of kin has been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.
