MORE than 40 Christmas gnomes will be welcomed to Totnes this December, helping to add to the town’s festive cheer.
The merry additions are the result of a community collaboration between children in the town and the local library Knit and Natter group.
Children have made the gnomes using hats knitted by the group.
They will be displayed in shop and businesses windows in Totnes over the festive period to create a Gnome Trail.
Organisers thanked the Totnes Knit and Natter group for “beautifully crafting the hats,” and local youngsters for “making our special gnomes who have made our high street their home this Christmas.”
They said they hoped the gnomes would “bring a little extra free festive joy to visitors and encourage them to explore our town.”